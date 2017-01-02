FIS nabs nearby Zach System plant

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici (FIS), an Italian contract manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals, has acquired the Lonigo, Italy, plant of Zach System, the fine chemicals division of the Italian drugmaker Zambon. FIS has secured a supply agreement with Zambon. The plant, which is 15 km from FIS’s headquarters site in Vicenza, has 320 employees, bringing FIS’s staff to about 1,700. Separately, FIS hopes to open a quality control lab in 2018 that will host 120 employees.
