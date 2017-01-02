Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal: Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts

Finlayson-Pitts on what gets her ­creative juices flowing: “Getting some completely unexpected experimental results in the lab, thinking it might be artifacts but, after ruling that out with ­additional experiments, figuring out that the results are telling you about exciting new science. A key part of this has been wonderful collaborations with theorists, scientists, and engineers in other fields who were very patient in entertaining my crazy ideas and diving in to probe them in different ways. And a really essential part is the talented, smart, articulate, and dedicated group of students, postdocs, and researchers in my group over many years who have learned not to run screaming when I say, ‘This should be an easy experiment,’ which often ends up leading us into months or years of new puzzles and directions.”