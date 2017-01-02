Advertisement

People

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis: John E. Bercaw

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Most Popular in People

John E. Bercaw
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bob Paz 
Photo of John E. Bercaw.
Credit: Bob Paz 

Sponsor: Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund

Citation: For the elucidation of detailed mechanisms of organometallic reactions that comprise catalytic cycles.

Current position: Centennial Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, California Institute of Technology

Education: B.S., chemistry, North Carolina State University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Bercaw on his scientific role model: “Harry Gray is one of my scientific role models. In addition to watching with amazement his scientific accomplishments, I have marveled at his enthusiasm, modesty, generosity, and love of interacting with students. He is truly a great man.”

What his colleagues say: “Bercaw has made path-breaking contributions to developing and elucidating new homogenous catalytic reactions. His fundamental work in olefin polymerization catalysis and catalytic alkane oxidation is without equal.”—Maurice Brookhart, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

