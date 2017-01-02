Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry: David L. Clark

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

David L. Clark
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rod Searcey, Stanford, California
Photo of David L. Clark.
Credit: Rod Searcey, Stanford, California

Sponsor: ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology

Citation: For innovative systematic studies of the ­fundamental ­chemistry of actinide elements using novel experimental techniques that give new insights into chemical bonding of 5f electrons.

Current position: laboratory fellow and program director, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Washington, Seattle; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Indiana University

Clark on what he is most proud of: “I helped identify the chemical behavior of plutonium in contaminated soils and concretes at the Rocky Flats Environmental Technology Site. Good scientific understanding in the public interest helped bring clarity and focus to real issues of plutonium migration at the site. This, in turn, allowed the most extensive cleanup in the history of Superfund legislation to finish a year ahead of schedule, ultimately resulting in billions of dollars in taxpayer savings.”

What his colleagues say: “Clark has made seminal contributions in synthesis, spectroscopy, chemical reactivity, environmental behavior, and electronic structure of actinide complexes. Simultaneously, he has provided scientific insight and leadership in nuclear areas of critical importance to the nation.”—William J. Evans, University of California, Irvine

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 ACS National Award winners: Part V
ACS announces 2 National Historic Chemical Landmark designations
Chemical landmark rededicated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE