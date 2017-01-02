Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Nilay Hazari

Sponsor: Gray Award Endowment
Citation: For creative contributions to the elucidation of inorganic and organometallic reaction mechanisms.
Current position: professor of chemistry, Yale University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Sydney; M.S., chemistry, University of Sydney; Ph.D., chemistry, Oxford University
Hazari on his scientific role models and why: “Professors Maurice Brookhart, Clark Landis, and Harry Gray—all three perform rigorous, detailed, and thoughtful experiments and strive to understand how reactions proceed on a fundamental mechanistic level. Furthermore, they are scientists who value education and will make large sacrifices to support their students and colleagues.”
What his colleagues say: “Hazari has established a remarkably broad, highly productive research program which is addressing forefront problems in inorganic chemistry and catalysis. His work is characterized by insight and imagination and has led to numerous unique and highly significant findings.”—Maurice Brookhart, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
