ITC finds for BASF on battery materials

The International Trade Commission has determined that Belgian materials firm Umicore infringed on BASF and Argonne National Laboratory patents covering nickel-manganese-cobalt battery cathode materials. Umicore had continued selling the materials to its battery customers after an earlier ITC ruling in February. A further ruling by a U.S. district court will be required to block imports of the materials. Umicore disputes the findings, saying it intends to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
