Materials

ITC finds for BASF on battery materials

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
BASF precipitates spheres out of nickel, cobalt, and manganese salts as the first step in a process to make cathode materials. Each sphere is 10 µm in diameter.
A photo of spheres precipitated out of nickel, cobalt, and manganese salts used to make battery cathodes.
Credit: BASF
BASF precipitates spheres out of nickel, cobalt, and manganese salts as the first step in a process to make cathode materials. Each sphere is 10 µm in diameter.

The International Trade Commission has determined that Belgian materials firm Umicore infringed on BASF and Argonne National Laboratory patents covering nickel-manganese-cobalt battery cathode materials. Umicore had continued selling the materials to its battery customers after an earlier ITC ruling in February. A further ruling by a U.S. district court will be required to block imports of the materials. Umicore disputes the findings, saying it intends to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

