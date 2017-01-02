James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching: Laura E. Slocum

Sponsor:Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X
Citation: For inspiring students to learn the beauty of our molecular world and for contributions to chemistry education as a researcher, editor, and exemplary educator.
Current position: chemistry instructor, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, Columbia, S.C.
Education: A.S., respiratory therapy, Indiana University, Indianapolis; B.A., chemistry, Western Connecticut State University; M.S., chemistry, Ball State University
Slocum on what gets her creative juices flowing: “Facing the rigors of helping my students overcome their learning challenges. Some students will learn regardless of who teaches them; however there are others who face major learning challenges and fears. By helping each student to find ways of overcoming those challenges, no matter how big or small, I find great satisfaction. While not all of my students may become chemists, they are finding ways to expand their horizons.”
What her colleagues say: “Laura Slocum has an outstanding record of achievement and engagement as a high school chemistry teacher. Her education research has been innovative, high-impact, and influential in not only chemistry education, but also science education.”—Marcy Towns, Purdue University
Awards
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter