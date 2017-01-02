Advertisement

Careers

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching: Laura E. Slocum

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Laura E. Slocum
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Laura Slocum
Photo of Laura E. Slocum.
Credit: Courtesy of Laura Slocum

Sponsor:Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X

Citation: For inspiring students to learn the beauty of our molecular world and for contributions to chemistry education as a researcher, editor, and exemplary educator.

Current position: chemistry instructor, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, Columbia, S.C.

Education: A.S., respiratory therapy, Indiana University, Indianapolis; B.A., chemistry, Western Connecticut State University; M.S., chemistry, Ball State University

Slocum on what gets her creative juices flowing: “Facing the rigors of helping my students overcome their learning challenges. Some students will learn regardless of who teaches them; however there are others who face major learning challenges and fears. By helping each student to find ways of overcoming those challenges, no matter how big or small, I find great satisfaction. While not all of my students may become chemists, they are finding ways to expand their horizons.”

What her colleagues say: “Laura Slocum has an outstanding record of achievement and engagement as a high school chemistry teacher. Her education research has been innovative, high-impact, and influential in not only chemistry education, but also science education.”—Marcy Towns, Purdue University

