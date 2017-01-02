Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public: Thomas A. Hager

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Thomas A. Hager
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Hager
Photo of Thomas A. Hager.
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Hager

Sponsor: ACS

Citation: For displaying a magnificent range of scientific mastery that, time and again, has enabled him to demystify chemistry and other sciences for the public.

Current position: courtesy associate professor of journalism and communication, University of Oregon

Education: B.S., biology, Portland State University; M.S., medical microbiology and immunology, Oregon Health Sciences University; M.S., journalism, University of Oregon

Hager on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “We’re entering new territory as a species, thanks in great part to our mastery of technology. How scientific research overlaps and interacts with politics, education, and the economy will, more than ever, drive further change. I will do what I can to bring the public some accurate context for understanding the science behind the world we are creating.”

What his colleagues say: “Hager met Linus Pauling at an American Chemical Society national meeting in 1984. The encounter changed Tom’s life, and since then he has devoted himself to translating the intricacies of the ‘elemental science’ into delightful, engaging text that captivates readers and helps them better understand chemistry and its contributions to the world around us.”—Doug Dollemore, American Chemical Society

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry: Marcy H. Towns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy: David J. Nesbitt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE