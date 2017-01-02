James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public: Thomas A. Hager

Sponsor: ACS
Citation: For displaying a magnificent range of scientific mastery that, time and again, has enabled him to demystify chemistry and other sciences for the public.
Current position: courtesy associate professor of journalism and communication, University of Oregon
Education: B.S., biology, Portland State University; M.S., medical microbiology and immunology, Oregon Health Sciences University; M.S., journalism, University of Oregon
Hager on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “We’re entering new territory as a species, thanks in great part to our mastery of technology. How scientific research overlaps and interacts with politics, education, and the economy will, more than ever, drive further change. I will do what I can to bring the public some accurate context for understanding the science behind the world we are creating.”
What his colleagues say: “Hager met Linus Pauling at an American Chemical Society national meeting in 1984. The encounter changed Tom’s life, and since then he has devoted himself to translating the intricacies of the ‘elemental science’ into delightful, engaging text that captivates readers and helps them better understand chemistry and its contributions to the world around us.”—Doug Dollemore, American Chemical Society
Awards
