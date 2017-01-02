Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids: Salvatore Torquato

Sponsor: ExxonMobil Research & Engineering
Citation: For his numerous, unifying theoretical contributions to the statistical mechanics of liquids and glasses and how the interparticle interactions present discriminate among alternative crystal structures.
Current position: professor of chemistry, Princeton University
Education: B.S., mechanical engineering, Syracuse University; M.S., mechanical engineering, SUNY at Stony Brook; Ph.D., mechanical engineering, SUNY at Stony Brook
Torquato on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I enjoy choosing research avenues less traveled because it provides the opportunity to invent new fields. I am fascinated by the fact that the results of research on rather abstract, basic questions often have practical implications.”
What his colleagues say: “Salvatore Torquato has played the role of a theorist’s theorist—bringing clarity and rigor to major conceptual features of the theory of liquids, the consequences of which have been refinement and expansion of our understanding of the structure and properties of liquids.”—Stuart A. Rice, James Franck Institute, University of Chicago
