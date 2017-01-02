Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids: Salvatore Torquato

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Salvatore Torquato
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Torquato
Salvatore Torquato
Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Torquato

Sponsor: ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

Citation: For his numerous, unifying theoretical contributions to the statistical mechanics of liquids and glasses and how the interparticle interactions present discriminate among alternative crystal structures.

Current position: professor of chemistry, Princeton University

Education: B.S., mechanical engineering, Syracuse University; M.S., mechanical engineering, SUNY at Stony Brook; Ph.D., mechanical engineering, SUNY at Stony Brook

Torquato on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I enjoy choosing research avenues less traveled because it provides the opportunity to invent new fields. I am fascinated by the fact that the results of research on rather abstract, basic questions often have practical implications.”

What his colleagues say: “Salvatore Torquato has played the role of a theorist’s theorist—bringing clarity and rigor to major conceptual features of the theory of liquids, the consequences of which have been refinement and expansion of our understanding of the structure and properties of liquids.”—Stuart A. Rice, James Franck Institute, University of Chicago

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry: Håkan Wennerström
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Colloid & Surface Chemistry: Nicholas L. Abbott
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter Debye Award In Physical Chemistry: Mark A. Ratner

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE