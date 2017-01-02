Lygos gets funding for malonic acid

Biobased chemical start-up Lygos has raised $13 million in a first round of venture funding. Using synthetic biology methods, Lygos developed yeast strains that produce malonic acid, an intermediate used in flavors, fragrances, and pharmaceuticals that is currently made with a cyanide-based route. The company says it is producing sample quantities of bio-malonic acid. It will use the funds to scale up output to ton quantities and expand its workforce.
