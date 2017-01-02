Mosaic to acquire Brazilian fertilizers

The fertilizer maker Mosaic has agreed to buy Vale Fertilizantes from Brazilian mining company Vale for $2.5 billion. The deal lands Mosaic 4.8 million metric tons of phosphate crop nutrient and 500,000 metric tons of potash capacity annually. Most of the assets are in Brazil. Vale bought much of the business it is selling six years ago in a $3.8 billion transaction with the U.S. agribusiness firm Bunge.
