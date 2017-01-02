Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry: Junqi Li (student) and Martin D. Burke (preceptor)

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry: Junqi Li (student) and Martin D. Burke (preceptor)

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Junqi Li
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jinqi Li
Photo of Junqi Li.
Credit: Courtesy of Jinqi Li

Sponsor: Avantor Performance Materials

Citation: For transforming iterative cross-coupling with MIDA boronates into a powerfully simple and increasingly general automated platform for complex natural products synthesis.

Junqi Li (student)

Current position: postdoctoral researcher, University of California, Berkeley

Education: B.S., chemistry, National University of Singapore; M.S., chemistry, National University of Singapore; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Li on what gets her creative juices flowing: “Reading old literature and placing those findings in the context of today’s research. It helps me identify long-standing challenges in organic synthesis and think about how they can be solved with recent advances in controlling selectivity in reactions.”

Martin D. Burke
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UIUC 
Photo of Martin D. Burke.
Credit: UIUC 

Martin D. Burke (preceptor)

Current position: professor of chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Education: B.A., chemistry, Johns Hopkins University; M.D. and Ph.D., Harvard University

Burke on what gets his creative juices flowing: “Highly creative students! One of the greatest joys as a mentor is the opportunity to work with special students that challenge and inspire you to dream bigger and think differently. Junqi is one of the most brilliant, creative, and effective students I have ever had the privilege of working with, and I am convinced that we have just begun to see what she is capable of achieving.”

What their colleagues say: “What makes Junqi extremely special is her unique combination of forceful fundamentals—driven logic and a bold exploratory spirit: She has her feet on the ground and her head in the clouds. Junqi recently completed a transformative thesis in my group, which unabashedly aims to revolutionize small molecule synthesis by using a fully automated iterative building block assembly process. Prior to her involvement, it was unclear whether this goal could be achieved. As Junqi exited the lab, she left a trail of breakthrough achievements in strategies, methods, and complex natural products that collectively reveal an actionable roadmap to this objective for societal impact. I expect her to emerge as a global academic leader in the field of organic chemistry.”—John Katzenellenbogen, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2020 Cope and Cope Scholar Award winners
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2020 ACS National Award winners
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry: David R. Liu

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE