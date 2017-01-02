Policy Roundup

Lead in lipstick, blush, eye shadow, lotion, and other cosmetics should not exceed 10 parts per million, FDA says in draft guidelines for industry. The guidance does not apply to hair dyes that contain lead acetate or topically applied drugs.
Animal testing to study the safety of chemicals, food ingredients, pesticides, and drugs would be phased out by 2025, under a plan released by the Dutch government. Last March, Dutch Minister for Agriculture Martijn van Dam asked a national committee to develop the plan.
Asbestos manufacture, use, import, and export would be banned in Canada as of 2018 under a government plan. The Canadian health and environment agencies expect to develop regulations over the next two years to protect people from the carcinogenic substance in brake pads, construction materials, and other products.
Honeywell International was awarded the management and operating contract for Sandia National Laboratories, which develop nuclear weapons and work on the weapons’ safety, security, reliability. The contract is worth up to $2.6 billion annually over a decade.
Formaldehyde emissions from products containing composite wood particleboard must meet limits established last month by EPA. The emissions standards are: hardwood plywood 0.05 ppm; particleboard, 0.09 ppm; medium-density fiberboard, 0.11 ppm; and thin medium-density fiberboard, 0.13 ppm.
