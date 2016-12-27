Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Researchers take superresolution microscopy to the next level

New method, dubbed MINFLUX, achieves nanometer resolution and fast analysis by combining the best of earlier imaging techniques

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Three panel illustration showing an array of fluorescent molecules and superresolution images of that array by MINFLUX and PALM/STORM.
Credit: Science
An array of fluorescent molecules (left) can be better resolved by MINFLUX (center) than by PALM/STORM (right).

Existing superresolution fluorescence microscopy methods such as STED and PALM have trouble imaging molecules with spatial resolution better than 20 to 40 nm. A new superresolution method called MINFLUX combines aspects of those earlier methods to resolve molecules just 6 nm apart with nanometer precision. (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aak9913).

STED and PALM (and the related technique STORM) distinguish densely packed features by allowing isolated molecules to fluoresce while those around them remain dark. The methods differ in how they determine the position of that fluorescence. In STED, a laser beam focused into a doughnut shape turns off fluorescence beneath the beam but not at the doughnut’s center. In PALM, fluorescent molecules are randomly switched on and off repeatedly so that only a few well-separated ones are activated at a time. The position of the activated molecules is determined with a camera.

“The strength of STED is that the doughnut always determines where the molecules are on and off and hence where the signal comes from,” says team leader Stefan W. Hell of the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, who won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for STED. On the other hand, “the strength of PALM is that you’re working with individual molecules.” But those molecules must emit many thousands of photons in order for scientists to get enough fluorescence intensity to determine their positions precisely.

In the new method, Hell, Francisco Balzarotti, also at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, and coworkers use a doughnut-shaped laser beam for exciting fluorescence instead of turning it off. Because there’s no light intensity in the doughnut hole, a molecule located entirely within the hole won’t fluoresce. But a molecule that’s even slightly offset from the hole does fluoresce. How much it ­fluoresces depends on how far it is from the beam’s zero-intensity center. By scanning the doughnut in a defined ­pattern over the sample, the researchers can determine the precise position of a molecule from how its fluorescence emission changes.

“Because we can relate the position of the molecule to the ‘zero’ of the doughnut, many fewer photons are required to find out the position of the molecule than in PALM,” Hell says.

The team constructed two arrays of fluorescent molecules at defined distances from one another: 11 nm in one array and 6 nm in the other. MINFLUX determined the molecules’ positions with a precision of 2.1 nm and 1.2 nm, respectively.

In addition to improved spatial resolution, the MINFLUX measurements are fast enough and require such low laser intensity that the researchers used the method for tracking individual molecules in live cells at multiple time scales.

“It’s a big deal that this method can be used for imaging but also for tracking at short and long time scales,” says Christy F. Landes, a superresolution expert at Rice University. “Not all methods are useful for these three very different imaging applications.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE