Wacker steps up cysteine presence

Wacker Chemie has struck a deal to acquire a large-scale fermentation plant in Spain from Antibióticos de León. Wacker says it will spend about $30 million to modernize the facility in anticipation of using it to produce the amino acid cysteine for use in food and pharmaceutical markets. Wacker calls itself the first company to produce cysteine via fermentation. Other manufacturers extract it from human or animal hair, feathers, or pig bristles.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter