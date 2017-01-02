Wrong building

The building shown on page 19 of the Nov. 21, 2016, issue is the National Capitol Building in Havana, Cuba (pictured here), where Congress used to meet, and not the Cuban Academy Of Sciences. Recently, the building was used as the Science & Technology Ministry and did house the small Cuban Academy of Science offices. The building is being renovated now to become the Communist Government’s National Assembly.
Adria Catala Casey
Roanoke, Va
Corrections:
Nov. 21, 2016, page 13:In the business news story titled “Roche launches cancer network,” the market research firm Decision Resources says checkpoint inhibitors are expected to account for 95% of the cancer immunotherapy market, not the cancer therapy market, by 2025.
Dec. 12/19, 2016, page 8:In the science news story about fluorinated azides, the reaction scheme depicts one starting reagent as C8H17Si(CH3)3; the molecule should have been fluorinated, C8F17Si(CH3)3.
Dec. 12/19, 2016, page 26:The Year in Review article on liquid metal research incorrectly described work from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, on stretchable devices embedded in gloves to detect strain. The devices were actually printed on polymeric skin patches.
