Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Why warm water freezes faster than cold water

Fewer hydrogen bonds in warm water make it easier to form ice lattice

by Jyllian Kemsley
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Chem. Theory Comput.
In warm water, weak hydrogen bonds break (top, red squiggles), leaving fragments that easily reorganize into an ice lattice (bottom), a new study says.
This reaction scheme shows how hydrogen bonding phenomena are involved in water freezing.
Credit: J. Chem. Theory Comput.
In warm water, weak hydrogen bonds break (top, red squiggles), leaving fragments that easily reorganize into an ice lattice (bottom), a new study says.

Nearly 50 years ago, Erasto B. Mpemba and Denis G. Osborne reported that if samples of water at 90 °C and 25 °C are cooled, the one starting at 90 °C begins freezing first. Many explanations for the “Mpemba effect” have been proposed, including ones based on evaporation, temperature gradients, impurities, and dissolved gases. A new computational study suggests that the effect arises from the liquid’s hydrogen bond network (J. Chem. Theory Comput. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jctc.6b00735). Southern Methodist University’s Dieter Cremer and colleagues investigated clusters of 50 and 1,000 water molecules, characterizing the types and strengths of the clusters’ 350 and more than 1 million hydrogen bonds, respectively. In (H2O)1,000, raising the temperature from 10 °C to 90 °C led to fewer hydrogen bonds, as weaker, predominately electrostatic bonds broke. That left behind cluster fragments with strong hydrogen bonds with more covalent character and proportionately more “dangling” or terminal hydrogen bonds. That hydrogen bond combination enables the fragments to easily reorganize and form the hexagonal lattice of ice.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beryllium doubles down on nitrogen bonding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Complexes made with many uranium-metal bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE