25 ways to stay in touch with former colleagues

▸ I saw an article about this topic, and it reminded me of our conversation.

▸ I know your son or daughter is about to start school/graduate from college, and I wanted to see how you’re doing.

▸ I saw these in the store, and it reminded me of how much you like them.

▸ I am about to graduate, and I wanted to thank you for getting me started on this path.

▸ I have come to realize you were right on that idea we argued about.

▸ I heard from a mutual friend that you got married/graduated, and I want to tell you how happy I am to hear this!

▸ I saw that you published a new paper. Congratulations!

▸ I was organizing my desk and admiring that gift you gave me.

▸ I wanted to let you know how that project turned out.

▸ I ran into one of your students.

▸ I’m going to be in your city.

▸ I’m going to the ACS national/regional meeting and would love to meet you there.

▸ I saw on LinkedIn/Twitter/Facebook that you are doing something new.

▸ There’s a new café near your office; want to meet for coffee and check it out?

▸ I started a new project and am using some of the things I learned on the last project we worked on together.

▸ I met someone new whom I think you’d enjoy meeting.

▸ I was searching old e-mails, and I came across one from you.

▸ I attended an event where they did something that I knew you’d think was a great/horrible idea.

▸ I had lunch at that place we used to eat at together, and it reminded me that we haven’t talked in a while.

▸ Someone came to me with a problem, and I gave him/her the same advice you once gave me.

▸ Happy birthday/anniversary/Independence Day!

▸ How is your research project going?

▸ Your city has been in the news lately; are you involved in that issue? Are you safe?

▸ I heard a song/saw a TV program that I thought you’d like.

▸ I read this article in C&EN about reconnecting with former colleagues, and it made me realize how long it’s been since we talked. I’d love to hear what you’ve been up to lately.