Can we hit the snooze button on aging?

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 6, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 10

Researchers take aim at the biological machinery that causes our bodies to decline

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 10
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Drug Delivery

Can we hit the snooze button on aging?

Researchers take aim at the biological machinery that causes our bodies to decline

Top instrument firms in 2016

Ranking of scientific equipment makers highlights corporate shifts and changing fortunes

The United Nations of chemistry

IUPAC continues to foster communication and application of chemistry worldwide

  • Synthesis

    Chemistry in pictures

    Selections from cen.chempics.org, where C&EN showcases the beauty of chemistry

  • Business

    Helping Europe’s start-ups cross the ‘valley of death’

    More than 100 academics receive $150,000 to commercialize their ideas

  • Biological Chemistry

    Small molecule helps fix ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’ gene mutation

    Sobetirome partially makes up for lost protein function

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Powering mass spec ionization with friction improves sensitivity

Charge generated by rubbing materials together ionizes tiny samples

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Pollinating drones and bee whoops have scientists buzzing

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT