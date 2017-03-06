Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS headed to SXSW for the first time

by Amelia Grana, ACS staff
March 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society will be at the upcoming South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas, in March.

ACS will have a booth in the expo hall and will be featuring three short-form documentaries telling the story of chemists and interdisciplinary teams working in environments including academia, start-ups, and big corporate research labs and how the work they are doing is improving safety, health, and the environment. The films aim to illustrate the importance of chemistry in innovation, and the cross-collaboration and interdisciplinary nature of scientific endeavors today.

ACS will be premiering the videos on its new community engagement platform, the ACS Xchange, which is open to the public and offers tools such as one-click video conferencing, in-line commenting, and live event platforms. Sign up for the ACS Xchange at chemistry.breezio.com. The films will be available for viewing on the Xchange after March 12.

Send announcements of ACS news to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Scenes from the ACS Fall 2024 hybrid meeting in Denver
Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference seeks abstracts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
254th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE