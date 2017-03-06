ACS headed to SXSW for the first time

The American Chemical Society will be at the upcoming South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas, in March.
ACS will have a booth in the expo hall and will be featuring three short-form documentaries telling the story of chemists and interdisciplinary teams working in environments including academia, start-ups, and big corporate research labs and how the work they are doing is improving safety, health, and the environment. The films aim to illustrate the importance of chemistry in innovation, and the cross-collaboration and interdisciplinary nature of scientific endeavors today.
ACS will be premiering the videos on its new community engagement platform, the ACS Xchange, which is open to the public and offers tools such as one-click video conferencing, in-line commenting, and live event platforms. Sign up for the ACS Xchange at chemistry.breezio.com. The films will be available for viewing on the Xchange after March 12.
