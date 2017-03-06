Astellas, Affinivax form vaccine pact

Astellas Pharma and Affinivax are joining to develop a vaccine targeting Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium that kills more than 1.6 million people per year, according to the World Health Organization. The partners will use Affinivax’s multiple antigen-presenting system technology, said to enable the binding of protective polysaccharides and proteins in a single vaccine. Japan-based Astellas will pay Affinivax $10 million up front as well as potential milestone payments.
