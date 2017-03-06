BMS teams with Grail on cancer detection

Bristol-Myers Squibb has undertaken a research collaboration with Grail, a computer-based DNA-sequencing firm specializing in cancer detection, aimed at developing blood tests that detect cancer in early stages. BMS will gain access to the company’s clinical trial database as a resource in understanding tumor genomics. BMS, along with Johnson & Johnson, Celgene, and others, has invested $900 million in Grail’s series B fundraising round. Grail expects to raise more than $1 billion to advance cancer blood testing before the latest round closes.
