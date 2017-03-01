Advertisement

Policy

Business leaders want to axe regulations

Several chemical company CEOs sign letter to the Trump Administration

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 1, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 10
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dow
Liveris is a fan of President Donald J. Trump’s approach to regulating business.
Liveris is a fan of President Donald J. Trump’s approach to regulating business.

In an effort endorsed by several chemical companies, Business Roundtable, an advocacy group composed of CEOs, has sent the Trump Administration a list of“Top Regulations of Concern” that it believes are unnecessary.

“The majority of the regulations directly and negatively impact economic growth,” wrote Mark J. Costa, CEO of Eastman Chemical and chair of the roundtable’s Smart Regulation Committee. Also signing the letter was Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris, who is leading a manufacturing panel for the Trump Administration.

Among the environmental rules on the list is an EPA ground-level ozone standard that reduced ozone concentration limits to 70 ppb from 75 ppb. It also hit on a rule requiring carbon capture for new coal-fired power plants and on a rule expanding federal jurisdiction over state waters.

Business Roundtable also targeted rules for health care, corporate governance, the workforce, taxes, the internet, and exports.

Last month, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to eliminate two regulations for every new regulation they implement.

While Dow’s Liveris was on hand, Trump signed another executive order on Feb. 24 requiring that each federal agency establish a task force to eliminate red tape.

Robert Verchick, president of the Center for Progressive Reform, sees an attempt to roll back regulations. “In the end,” Verchick says, “this latest executive order is further evidence that the President is far more interested in doing special favors for his industry friends than he is in protecting American families and communities from polluted air and water, contaminated food, and dangerous workplaces.”

