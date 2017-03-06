Henkel to buy Darex Packaging

Henkel will pay more than $1 billion to acquire GCP Applied Technologies’ Darex Packaging Technologies, a leading maker of can sealants and coatings for metal packaging. The unit, which has 700 employees and $300 million in annual sales, will be added to Henkel’s adhesives technologies portfolio. GCP, which split off from W.R. Grace a year ago, says the transaction will allow it to focus on its construction products businesses, including concrete additives and waterproofing membranes
