Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lonza to build plant for Sanofi

Dedicated plant will manufacture biologic drugs for the French firm

by Rick Mullin
March 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of a purification vessel at Lonza’s Portsmouth facility.
Credit: Lonza
A purification vessel at Lonza’s Portsmouth facility.

Lonza and Sanofi have signed a supply agreement under which the Swiss chemical maker will operate a large-scale mammalian cell culture facility dedicated to Sanofi at its site in Visp, Switzerland.

It is Lonza’s first customer-dedicated biologics plant at the sprawling site, which more typically manufactures small molecules for drug industry customers. The firm operates three similar sites in Singapore and Portsmouth, N.H., its main biologics operation.

Under the contract, Lonza will construct and operate the facility. The two partners will share available capacity with excess maintained to support increases in Sanofi’s demand. Lonza will be free to market its share of capacity as well as unused Sanofi capacity where available.

The partners will invest $285 million for the first phase of the project, which is expected to come on-line in 2020.

Approximately 60% of Sanofi’s pipeline is comprised of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, being developed in therapeutic areas such as immunology, cardiovascular disease, and oncology, according to Philippe Luscan, head of industrial affairs at the French drug company. “Lonza is a highly experienced partner in this field, and the capabilities which this joint venture will create are critical to meeting our patients’ needs.”

Marc Funk, chief operating officer for Lonza’s pharmaceuticals and biotech business, says the company intends to pursue dedicated plants for biologics as part of a new “strategic roadmap” that seeks to match assets to customers’ needs.

The Sanofi project closely follows the announcement of a dedicated plant in Visp for Clovis Oncology’s small-molecule cancer drug rucaparib.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lonza plans fourfold boost for bioconjugation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lonza expands mammalian-cell manufacturing
Syngene to expand its R&D center serving BMS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE