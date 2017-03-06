Merck writes off hepatitis C drug

Merck & Co. has decided to write off its R&D program for uprifosbuvir, a nucleotide prodrug in Phase II development for treating hepatitis C. Merck acquired the compound when it purchased Idenix Pharmaceuticals for $3.9 billion in 2014. Recent changes in the pricing and sales outlook for the competitive hepatitis C market caused Merck to reassess its prospects and the drug’s value. As a result, the company will take a $2.9 billion pretax charge against 2016 earnings. Merck says it will continue to evaluate options for the uprifosbuvir clinical development program.
