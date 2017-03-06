Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

New scholarship available for cannabis chemistry

by Linda Wang
March 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the ACS’s Division of Chemical Health & Safety has established the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision Scholarship for Excellence to recognize contributions to the field of cannabis chemistry.

The scholarship is sponsored by Heidolph North America and will be awarded twice per year. The program is open to students, faculty, research staff, and industry professionals. Recipients will receive between $500 and $1,500 in travel funds to present their work at a symposium during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

“This scholarship will serve as a beacon and support for good science happening in the cannabis field around the world,” says Ezra Pryor, chair and cofounder of the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision.

To apply for a scholarship, submit a résumé or curriculum vitae, along with an abstract of the work to be presented at the meeting, to Pryor at ezra.pryor@gmail.com by March 30.

Send announcements of ACS news to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Apply for an undergraduate research fellowship
Call For Nominations For BIOT Awards
Undergraduate Award In Organic Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE