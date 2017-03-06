New scholarship available for cannabis chemistry

The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the ACS’s Division of Chemical Health & Safety has established the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision Scholarship for Excellence to recognize contributions to the field of cannabis chemistry.
The scholarship is sponsored by Heidolph North America and will be awarded twice per year. The program is open to students, faculty, research staff, and industry professionals. Recipients will receive between $500 and $1,500 in travel funds to present their work at a symposium during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
“This scholarship will serve as a beacon and support for good science happening in the cannabis field around the world,” says Ezra Pryor, chair and cofounder of the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision.
To apply for a scholarship, submit a résumé or curriculum vitae, along with an abstract of the work to be presented at the meeting, to Pryor at ezra.pryor@gmail.com by March 30.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter