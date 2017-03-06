Oxy, Mexichem start cracker

Occidental Chemical and Mexichem have started their new cracker in Ingleside, Texas, on time and on budget. Construction for the $1.5 billion, 550,000-metric-ton-per-year unit began in 2014. Oxy will use the ethylene to make vinyl chloride, which Mexichem will convert into polyvinyl chloride resin and pipe. The plant is the first new U.S. ethylene cracker to start up in the shale gas era. Dow Chemical, Chevron Phillips, and ExxonMobil plan to start up new crackers—each about three times the size of the Oxy-Mexichem unit—later this year.
