Start-up to develop radiotherapeutics

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has launched to develop α-particle radiotherapeutics for treating cancer. The new firm, based in Hamilton, Ontario, received $25 million in series A financing from Johnson & Johnson and other investors. Fusion was founded by John Valliant, a chemist who also founded the Centre for Probe Development & Commercialization at Canada’s McMaster University. Fusion’s lead product, FPX-01, will deliver actinium-225 to tumor cells with the help of a centyrin-based targeting molecule from J&J’s Janssen Biotech unit.
