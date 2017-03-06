Takeda spins off operations

Takeda Pharmaceutical will transfer part of its Japanese process development and manufacturing operations to Bushu Pharmaceuticals, a Japanese contract manufacturing firm. The move involves 200 employees and the major portion of a Takeda process development facility near Osaka. Bushu will use these assets and employees to provide process development, formulation, and manufacturing services to Takeda, including small quantities of new drugs to be used in clinical trials. Takeda says the downsizing of its manufacturing footprint will help it focus more on bringing new drugs to market.
