U.S. scientists call for Trump to pick science adviser

Thousands of scientists in late February urged President Donald J. Trump to prioritize selecting a science adviser to guide the Administration’s science strategy. Led by the American Geophysical Union (AGU), a professional society for earth and space sciences, 10,000 scientists signed a letter calling on President Trump to appoint a science adviser as soon as possible. Science “plays an integral part in our nation’s security, economic growth, public health, and infrastructure,” AGU wrote in the letter. “Appointing a Science Advisor quickly will enable the Administration to maximize investments in science and develop a strategic plan that secures America’s leadership in science.” Nature in January reported Trump met with Yale University computer scientist David Gelernter and with Princeton University physicist William Happer. Both are considered front-runners for the advisory role.
