Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

An opioid minus major side effects

Fluorinated version of fentanyl is active only in areas of inflammation, eliminating troublesome effects in rats

by Bethany Halford
March 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

When given to rats, a new opioid relieves their pain but doesn’t cause the negative side effects typically associated with this class of analgesic, such as addiction, respiratory depression, and constipation (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aai8636). “These things are big problems when we treat patients for long periods of time with opioids,” says Christoph Stein, a professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the Free University of Berlin, who led the research.

Stein’s group has spent more than 25 years studying opioid receptors on neurons outside the brain and spinal cord. These receptors, he says, become more active at sites of injury or inflammation. Knowing that pH is lower at such sites and that therefore more protons are floating around, Stein teamed up with Marcus Weber at Zuse Institute Berlin to computationally model what the extra protons might be doing to the binding behavior of opioids. They found that the lower pH greatly improved the opioids’ binding.

“We then asked the question, Can you make a compound that acts only in the inflamed environment and not in the normal environment in the brain,” where many side effects originate? Stein explains. They settled on a fluorinated version of fentanyl called NFEPP. The addition of a fluorine atom draws electron density from the compound’s tertiary amine, which must be protonated for the compound to be active. NFEPP has a pKa of 6.8, so it’s protonated only in the low-pH environment of injured or inflamed tissue. In the brain, however, NFEPP isn’t protonated and is therefore inactive, Stein says.

Grégory Scherrer, who studies opioids and molecular mechanisms of pain at Stanford University, wonders about NFEPP’s mechanism of action. Stein’s team provides evidence that the compound acts predominantly on opioid receptors present on pain neurons at the site of injury, he points out. But they don’t show how NFEPP modifies the function of those pain neurons. Does it reduce excitability of cells that signal pain to the brain? If so, what ion channels are involved? he asks, adding, “I’m excited to follow the authors’ future work and to have answers to these questions.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New compound enhances naloxone’s ability to reverse opioid overdoses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sniffing Out Ketamine’s Targets In The Brain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Propofol Derivative May Pave The Way For Improved Anesthetics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE