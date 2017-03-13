Advertisement

ACS News

253rd ACS National Meeting

San Francisco, April 2–6

by Alexandra Taylor
March 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 11
“Advanced Materials, Technologies, Systems & Processes” will be the theme in San Francisco this April. Many notable symposia are scheduled, including “Communicating Science in the 21st Century to Diversified Audiences” and “Teaching, Researching & Community Building in the Global Chemical Enterprise.”

ACS President Allison A. Campbell will host 29 technical divisions and six committees in original programming, including 1,100 half-day oral sessions and 144 poster sessions. More than 14,500 papers and nearly 5,700 posters will be presented.

Campbell will sponsor several presidential events. On Sunday and Monday, April 2–3, the two-day symposium “LGBT Graduate Student & Postdoctoral Scholar Chemistry Research” will include scientific talks by LGBT graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and a panel discussion on issues that affect LGBT students and postdocs. Sunday afternoon, “Holy Grails in Chemistry: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Accounts of Chemical Research Journal” will assess the progress made in critical areas of chemistry since they were highlighted in a 1995 issue of the journal. On Monday, April 3, “Science for a Sustainable Energy Future” will focus on scientific advances in energy storage and chemical and biological approaches to energy conversion. Details on these and other presidential events can be found at www.acs.org/sanfran2017.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will feature on-site interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, and lab equipment in more than 400 booths.

The San Francisco area offers a mix of culture and natural beauty. Tour the infamous Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, snack on dim sum in historic Chinatown, stroll through the popular Castro District, or explore natural history at the California Academy of Sciences.

To download a pdf of the final program for the spring 2017 ACS National Meeting in San Francisco, April 2–6, visit http://cenm.ag/sa2017.

