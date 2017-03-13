Building pharmaceutical outsourcing partnerships
Three stories of creating new therapeutic molecules
March 13, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 11
C&EN’s curated list of places to go, people to see, and science to learn
While Trump takes aim at immigration, foreign trainees consider taking their talents elsewhere
Using electric current as a reagent streamlines reactions by avoiding hazardous reagents, generating less waste, and reducing cost
The companies hope to crack the biobased polyester problem by working with start-up Origin Materials
Northwestern professor discusses his chemistry legacy and hopes for scientists in China
The drug pentamidine disrupts the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, allowing antibiotics inside to finish the job