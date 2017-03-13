Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

March 13, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 11

Three stories of creating new therapeutic molecules

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 11
Business

Building pharmaceutical outsourcing partnerships

Three stories of creating new therapeutic molecules

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in San Francisco

C&EN’s curated list of places to go, people to see, and science to learn

Foreign students and postdocs in U.S. worry about the future

While Trump takes aim at immigration, foreign trainees consider taking their talents elsewhere

  • Synthesis

    Electrosynthesis gives organic chemists more power

    Using electric current as a reagent streamlines reactions by avoiding hazardous reagents, generating less waste, and reducing cost

  • Business

    Nestlé, Danone look to renewable bottles

    The companies hope to crack the biobased polyester problem by working with start-up Origin Materials

  • Nobel Prize

    Fraser Stoddart talks about life after the Nobel

    Northwestern professor discusses his chemistry legacy and hopes for scientists in China

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

Dual therapy first weakens, then kills antibiotic-resistant pathogens

The drug pentamidine disrupts the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, allowing antibiotics inside to finish the job

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Condiment physics and an eighth continent

 

