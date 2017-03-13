The Alberta government will award a total of $12 million to four projects that seek to transform carbon dioxide from waste into an asset. Two of the projects, from Solidia Technologies and CarbonCure Technologies, sequester CO2 by injecting it into concrete during the curing process. Mangrove Water Technologies, a spin-off from the University of British Columbia’s chemical engineering department, is developing a reactor that converts CO2 and saline wastewater into chemicals such as hydrochloric acid and carbonate salts. And working with the Canadian start-up Lumenfab, McGill University seeks to produce fuels from CO2 and wastewater with the help of solar power.
