Biobased start-up tries new financing route

Blue Marble Biomaterials aims to raise money via a stock offering to small investors. Based in Missoula, Mont., Blue Marble uses biorefining to convert food waste into chemicals. Last year it launched a dithiazine bacon flavor from raw materials such as coffee grounds, tomato pomace, and grape pomace. It also formed a collaboration with Welch’s to upgrade waste from grape and apple juice processing. In 2015, the Securities & Exchange Commission adopted Regulation A+, which allows start-ups to raise up to $50 million from small investors. Previously, such venture capital investing was limited to high-net-worth individuals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter