Boehringer, Vanderbilt pact targets KRAS

Advancing a two-year-old cancer drug discovery partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim and Vanderbilt University will research and develop small molecules targeting a protein called SOS that acts as a molecular switch activating KRAS, a gene essential to normal tissue signaling. Mutations of the gene are responsible for the onset of various forms of cancer. The venture is based on research done in the laboratory of Vanderbilt chemist Stephen W. Fesik. The partners previously identified compounds that bind to KRAS with high affinity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter