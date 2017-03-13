Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical makers set priorities for rewrite of NAFTA

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
March 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

With the Trump Administration vowing to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, trade groups representing the North American chemical industry say they are open to modernizing the accord. The American Chemistry Council, the Chemical Industry Association of Canada, and the Mexican Chemical Industry National Association say NAFTA has greatly benefited the industry, created jobs, and made the region more competitive globally. Trade in chemicals among the three NAFTA countries more than tripled from $20 billion in 1994 to more than $63 billion in 2014. But the groups say they are open to updating NAFTA, outlining priorities such as strengthening cross-border data protection, setting new standards for state-owned companies, and streamlining customs procedures. “Most importantly, all chemical products are traded duty-free under NAFTA, and a modernized NAFTA should maintain this policy,” the industry associations say in a joint statement. It’s unclear what changes the White House will seek in the trilateral trade agreement, but the GOP-led Congress is considering border adjustment import taxes and other measures that would upend the current tariff-free arrangement.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE