Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Quantum effect could explain how chiral molecules interact

Electron spin polarization promotes recognition between molecules of similar chirality

by Jyllian Kemsley
March 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science
A chiral helical peptide (green) interacts with a portion of a protein with the same chirality (blue helix). As the two helices approach each other, their electron clouds distort, generating charge polarization that induces spin polarization (red balls and arrows) and allows the helices to better interact.

Biomolecules from small amino acids to large DNA helices are chiral, and how they interact depends on their chirality. A newly identified quantum effect could help explain how biomolecules’ chirality persists.

When two molecules interact, their electron clouds reorganize. In chiral molecules, that reorganization is accompanied by electron spin polarization that enables molecules of the same chirality to interact more strongly than molecules of opposite chirality, reports a research team led by Ron Naaman and Jan M. L. Martin of the Weizmann Institute of Science and David H. Waldeck of the University of Pittsburgh (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2017, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1611467114).

“The mechanism that they have demonstrated is different from any that was previously reported,” comments David N. Beratan of Duke University. “If the idea holds up, it could entirely change the way we think about molecular recognition in biological and organic chemistry.”

In the new work, Naaman and colleagues combined experimental studies of helical oligopeptides with computational analysis. They found that the electron spin polarization induced by molecular interactions constrains the symmetry of the wave functions involved in the interactions. The symmetry constraints in turn lead to energy differences when molecules of the same chirality interact compared with molecules of opposite chirality, favoring homochiral interactions.

“It’s a real quantum mechanical property that can’t be represented in classical-physics-based models,” Naaman emphasizes.

The effect is short-range and arises only when electrostatic and other noncovalent interactions bring molecules together, making it more likely to influence enantiospecific recognition in a crowded cellular environment than in dilute solutions. It is also additive and becomes more significant when many chiral functional groups interact across the surfaces of large biomolecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular handedness controls spin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetic fields could fish out enantiomers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE