Sanofi, AstraZeneca in respiratory deal

Sanofi Pasteur and MedImmune, the biologics arm of AstraZeneca, have agreed to develop MED18897, a monoclonal antibody, for the prevention of lower respiratory tract illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus. MED18897 is currently in a Phase II clinical trial involving infants ineligible for Synagis, the current standard of care. Sanofi Pasteur will make an up-front payment of $127 million to MedImmune and milestone payments of up to $523 million.
