Sumitomo to triple OLED touch screens

Sumitomo Chemical will triple capacity at its South Korean subsidiary Dongwoo Fine-Chem to make film-based touch-screen panels for displays based on organic light-emitting diodes. The films are particularly suited for use on curved and flexible displays, Sumitomo says. The Japanese firm decided to expand its plant because South Korean display makers are significantly expanding. OLED displays are present on Samsung smartphones and may be adopted by Apple for its next generation of iPhones.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter