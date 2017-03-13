Your guide to the ACS national meeting in San Francisco

* = Kavli speaker; ** = Plenary speaker
* = Kavli speaker; ** = Plenary speaker

To download the meeting app or view the technical program, visit the official #ACSSanFran website.
Some attractions nearby and farther afield that you might want to see while you’re in town.
1. Moscone Center: Your journey starts here.
2. Yerba Buena Gardens: This oasis in the city is also home to the Children’s Creativity Museum. Find your inner child.
3. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: In case the museum’s 30,000 works of art aren’t enough, you can roam Klee and Calder exhibitions too.
4. Union Square: In the heart of the city’s shopping district, the central plaza is a great place to people watch.
5. Cable car turntable: Watch the famed cable cars change direction and then catch a ride to Chinatown.
6. W San Francisco (hotel)
7. San Francisco Marriott Marquis (hotel)
8. InterContinental San Francisco (hotel)
9. Fisherman’s Wharf: This waterfront neighborhood is home to Ghirardelli Square, a decommissioned World War II-era submarine, and a sea lion colony.
10. Exploratorium: If you stay till Thursday evening, you can check out this interactive science museum without competition from kids.
11. Golden Gate Park: With the California Academy of Sciences and its aquarium, the de Young art museum, and multiple gardens, there’s something here for everyone.
Too bad there’s no DVR for symposia. Here are some you should try to catch.
Chemistry of Korean Food & Beverages
Sunday all day
Can‛t make it out for lunch? Get a vicarious kimchi fix instead.
Monday & Tuesday all day
Pull up a chair, amateur detectives. A session on chemical weapons kicks off the symposium.
Startup Road: BayBio and Beyond
Sunday PM & Monday all day
Can you see them circling? This showcase of startups kicks off Sunday afternoon with the biotech version of “Shark Tank”.
Sunlight-Driven Processes: Exposing the Mechanisms Underlying Productive Photoactivities
Starts Sunday
This weeklong symposium runs the photochemistry gamut from photosynthesis to vision to excited-state dynamics.
Drug Discovery for ALS: Putting the Ice Bucket to Work
Tuesday PM
Come learn about recent advances in ALS research. We promise you won‛t get an ice bath.
What Have We Learned & Where Are We Going: Post-Settlement in the University of California
Wednesday all day
Hear about the progress that‛s been made in developing a safety culture on the UC campuses.
Sunday PM & Monday all day
Producers and consultants for TV and film talk about getting the science right in popular entertainment.
To download a pdf of the final program for the spring 2017 ACS National Meeting in San Francisco, April 2–6, visit http://cenm.ag/sa2017.
CORRECTION: This meeting guide was updated on March 22, 2017, to correct the description of the “Chemistry of Korean Food & Beverages” symposium. It was intended to imply that if you can’t make it out to lunch anywhere—Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, etc.—you could get a vicarious food fix instead, by learning about the science of kimchi.
