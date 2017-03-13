Advertisement

Synthesis

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in San Francisco

C&EN’s curated list of places to go, people to see, and science to learn

March 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 11
Must-see presenters

 

Must-see presenters

* = Kavli speaker; ** = Plenary speaker
Click any speaker or symposium below to pull up a page with talk times and locations. You can even add them to your itinerary. To get ACS’s complete national meeting app click here. For a PDF of our guide to what’s hot in San Francisco, click here. To download the meeting app or view the technical program, visit the official #ACSSanFran website.

 

Checking out the neighborhood

[+]Enlarge
Bradley Olsen*
Materials maestro, MIT


Photo of Bradley Olsen of MIT.
Bradley Olsen*
Materials maestro, MIT


[+]Enlarge
Jennifer Doudna*
Genome manipulator, UC Berkeley


Photo of Jennifer Doudna of UC Berkeley.
Jennifer Doudna*
Genome manipulator, UC Berkeley


[+]Enlarge
Ann-Christine ­Albertsson**
Making sustainable polymeric materials, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Photo of Ann-Christine Albertsson of KTH Royal Institute of Techology
Ann-Christine ­Albertsson**
Making sustainable polymeric materials, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
[+]Enlarge
Jeffrey Linhardt**
Forget fingersticks. Verily Life Sciences researcher will present contact lenses that measure glucose in tears
Photo of Jeffrey Linhardt of Verily Life Sciences.
Jeffrey Linhardt**
Forget fingersticks. Verily Life Sciences researcher will present contact lenses that measure glucose in tears
[+]Enlarge
Peter Green**
Cleaning up our energy act, National Renewable Energy Laboratory



Photo of Peter Green of National Renewable Energy Lab.
Peter Green**
Cleaning up our energy act, National Renewable Energy Laboratory



[+]Enlarge
Keith Watson**
Making industry-academia partnerships work for both sides, Dow Chemical



Photo of Keith Watson of Dow Chemical.
Keith Watson**
Making industry-academia partnerships work for both sides, Dow Chemical



[+]Enlarge
Natalie Franklin
Screening molecules without revealing structures protects collaborators’ IP, Eli Lilly & Co.


Photo of Natalie Franklin of Eli Lilly.
Natalie Franklin
Screening molecules without revealing structures protects collaborators’ IP, Eli Lilly & Co.


[+]Enlarge
Darren Lipomi
When bonded to gloves, his thin-film sensors can detect a hand forming American Sign Language letters, UC San Diego


Photo of Darren Lipomi of UC San Diego.
Darren Lipomi
When bonded to gloves, his thin-film sensors can detect a hand forming American Sign Language letters, UC San Diego


[+]Enlarge
Irene Groot
Imaging catalysts as they react, Leiden Institute of Chemistry




Photo of Irene Groot of Leiden Institute of Chemistry.
Irene Groot
Imaging catalysts as they react, Leiden Institute of Chemistry




[+]Enlarge
Charles Sykes
His rotor molecules perform computations, Tufts






Photo of Charles Sykes of Tufts University.
Charles Sykes
His rotor molecules perform computations, Tufts






[+]Enlarge
Kathleen Page
Yet another reason to cut down on fructose. It affects the brain differently than glucose does, U of Southern California

Photo of Kathleen Page of University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.
Kathleen Page
Yet another reason to cut down on fructose. It affects the brain differently than glucose does, U of Southern California

[+]Enlarge
Sechin Chang
USDA researcher describes milk protein casein’s flame-retardant properties





Photo of Sechin Chang of USDA Agricultural Research Service.
Sechin Chang
USDA researcher describes milk protein casein’s flame-retardant properties





[+]Enlarge
Theresa Reineke
Polymer tailor, U of Minnesota
Photo of Theresa Reineke of University of Minnesota.
Theresa Reineke
Polymer tailor, U of Minnesota
[+]Enlarge
Christina Smolke
Programming yeast to produce medicinal opioids, Stanford
Photo of Christina Smolke of Stanford.
Christina Smolke
Programming yeast to produce medicinal opioids, Stanford
[+]Enlarge
Michael Johnson
Probing the neurochemistry of “chemo brain,” U of Kansas
Photo of Michael Johnson of University of Kansas.
Michael Johnson
Probing the neurochemistry of “chemo brain,” U of Kansas
[+]Enlarge
Eranthie Weerapana
Her proteomic methods hunt down reactive cysteines, Boston College

Photo of Eranthie Weerapana of Boston College.
Eranthie Weerapana
Her proteomic methods hunt down reactive cysteines, Boston College

[+]Enlarge
Martin Burke
Replacing missing ion-transport proteins with “molecular prosthetics,” UIUC
Photo of Martin Burke of UIUC.
Martin Burke
Replacing missing ion-transport proteins with “molecular prosthetics,” UIUC
[+]Enlarge
Carol Robinson
Mass spec maven, Oxford



Photo of Carol Robinson of Oxford.
Carol Robinson
Mass spec maven, Oxford



[+]Enlarge
Martin Thuo
Iowa State chemist recovers rare-earth metals from electronic waste, no dumpster diving involved. We think.
Photo of Martin Thuo of Iowa State University and Ames Lab.
Martin Thuo
Iowa State chemist recovers rare-earth metals from electronic waste, no dumpster diving involved. We think.
[+]Enlarge
Wendy Young
Genentech VP will describe a potential lupus and rheumatoid arthritis treatment
Photo of Wendy Young of Genentech.
Wendy Young
Genentech VP will describe a potential lupus and rheumatoid arthritis treatment

Some attractions nearby and farther afield that you might want to see while you’re in town.

1. Moscone Center: Your journey starts here.

2. Yerba Buena Gardens: This oasis in the city is also home to the Children’s Creativity Museum. Find your inner child.

3. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: In case the museum’s 30,000 works of art aren’t enough, you can roam Klee and Calder exhibitions too.

4. Union Square: In the heart of the city’s shopping district, the central plaza is a great place to people watch.

5. Cable car turntable: Watch the famed cable cars change direction and then catch a ride to Chinatown.

6. W San Francisco (hotel)

7. San Francisco Marriott ­Marquis (hotel)

8. InterContinental San Francisco (hotel)

9. Fisherman’s Wharf: This waterfront neighborhood is home to Ghirardelli Square, a decommissioned World War II-era submarine, and a sea lion colony.

10. Exploratorium: If you stay till Thursday evening, you can check out this interactive science museum without competition from kids.

11. Golden Gate Park: With the California Academy of Sciences and its aquarium, the de Young art museum, and multiple gardens, there’s something here for everyone.

The pick of the program

Too bad there’s no DVR for symposia. Here are some you should try to catch. 

Chemistry of Korean Food & Beverages

Sunday all day

Can‛t make it out for lunch? Get a vicarious kimchi fix instead.

Chemical Forensics

Monday & Tuesday all day

Pull up a chair, amateur detectives. A session on chemical weapons kicks off the symposium.

Startup Road: BayBio and Beyond

Sunday PM & Monday all day

Can you see them circling? This showcase of startups kicks off Sunday afternoon with the biotech version of “Shark Tank”.

Sunlight-Driven Processes: Exposing the Mechanisms Underlying Productive Photoactivities

Starts Sunday

This weeklong symposium runs the photochemistry gamut from photosynthesis to vision to excited-state dynamics.

Drug Discovery for ALS: Putting the Ice Bucket to Work

Tuesday PM

Come learn about recent advances in ALS research. We promise you won‛t get an ice bath.

What Have We Learned & Where Are We Going: Post-Settlement in the University of California

Wednesday all day

Hear about the progress that‛s been made in developing a safety culture on the UC campuses.

Hollyweird Chemistry

Sunday PM & Monday all day

Producers and consultants for TV and film talk about getting the science right in popular entertainment.

 
 

To download a pdf of the final program for the spring 2017 ACS National Meeting in San Francisco, April 2–6, visit http://cenm.ag/sa2017.

CORRECTION: This meeting guide was updated on March 22, 2017, to correct the description of the “Chemistry of Korean Food & Beverages” symposium. It was intended to imply that if you can’t make it out to lunch anywhere—Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, etc.—you could get a vicarious food fix instead, by learning about the science of kimchi.

