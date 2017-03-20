Allergan, Editas form eye drug alliance

Allergan and Editas Medicine have established an ophthalmic-disease-related R&D alliance. Allergan will pay $90 million up front to access up to five early-stage CRISPR genome-editing programs at Editas. Included is Editas’s lead program for Leber congenital amaurosis, a rare, inherited retinal degenerative disease. Allergan will be responsible for developing and commercializing any resulting products. Editas could codevelop up to two.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter