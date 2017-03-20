Advertisement

March 20, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 12

Last year, NIH implemented a policy to push scientists to consider how sex affects biological systems. Critics worry it goes too far.

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 12
Biological Chemistry

Are biomedical researchers forgetting females?

Last year, NIH implemented a policy to push scientists to consider how sex affects biological systems. Critics worry it goes too far.

Paring back U.S. regulations

Trump and many business leaders say the government has imposed too many rules, but environmentalists and other advocates see an effort to gut protections

China’s key feedstock: all of the above

With demand still strong, China remains a crucial market for companies producing basic chemicals from methanol, coal, and oil

  • Materials

    Bark extract strengthens bite

    An extract from tree bark increases the strength of the tooth material dentin, potentially helping dental fillings last longer

  • Safety

    EPA chief delays industrial chemical safety regulation

    Rule is intended to protect communities and workers from accidents

  • Synthesis

    Light-generating reporter molecules ease cell monitoring

    Chemiluminescent reagents help track activity in cells

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

C&EN talks with Norman Ohler, author of ‘Blitzed’

Norman Ohler describes how drug use among German soldiers and Hitler himself affected WWII

Business & Policy Concentrates

Old-fashioned brewing and an easy way to age hard liquor

 

