BASF plans additives plant in Shanghai

BASF will build a plastic additives plant in Shanghai as part of a global program announced in November to invest more than $200 million in additives. The 42,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will produce antioxidants and plastic additive blends. Last year, as part of the plan, BASF said it will add capacity in McIntosh, Ala., for its Tinuvin brand benzotriazoles and other light stabilizers. But half of the program’s investment is earmarked for Asia.
