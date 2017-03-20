Bio-on advances production plans

The Italian biobased chemical maker Bio-on is advancing on two fronts. The company says it will soon start construction of a plant in Castel San Pietro Terme, Italy, that can make 1,000 metric tons per year of polyhydroxyalkanoates from nonfood agricultural sources. The firm says it will spend more than $15 million on the project. Separately, it is working with the Italian sugar maker Sadam to develop biobased levulinic acid. Bio-on hopes to build a 5,000-metric-ton-per-year plant at a Sadam site.
