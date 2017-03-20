Canada spends on cleantech

The Canadian federal government and the Province of British Columbia are each contributing up to $15 million to fund clean energy projects at the commercialization stage. Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) will begin evaluating applications in April. SDTC separately announced two grants. One, worth $7.5 million, is going to Automotive Fuel Cell Corp., a joint venture between Ford Motor and Daimler that is developing fuel-cell modules to compete with internal combustion engines. Cantor Pulp Products received a grant of $10 million to convert papermaking waste into biocrude.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter