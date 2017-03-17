Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

Chemistry-related patents rise in Europe in 2016

Chemical and pharma firms get hundreds of patents

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
March 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 12
The European Patent Office says it granted 96,000 patents in 2016, which is 40% more than in 2015 and a new high mark in its history. The office also recorded an unprecedented level of patent filings in 2016, reaching over 296,000, a rise of 6.2% over a year earlier.

In the field of chemistry, the office granted more than 23,000 patents last year, a nearly 39% increase over 2015.

Prolific

The top three 2016 EU patent recipients in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector are industry giants.

Chart lists the three chemical or pharmaceutical companies that were granted the most patents in 2016 by the European Patent Office, along with the number of those patents.

Article:

