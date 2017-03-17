Chemistry-related patents rise in Europe in 2016

The European Patent Office says it granted 96,000 patents in 2016, which is 40% more than in 2015 and a new high mark in its history. The office also recorded an unprecedented level of patent filings in 2016, reaching over 296,000, a rise of 6.2% over a year earlier.
In the field of chemistry, the office granted more than 23,000 patents last year, a nearly 39% increase over 2015.
The top three 2016 EU patent recipients in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector are industry giants.
