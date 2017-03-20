Intrexon reorganizes its pharma businesses

As part of a review of its health-related businesses, the synthetic biology company Intrexon has consolidated all its health care assets and put them in a new subsidiary called Precigen. Through collaborations, joint ventures, and the start-up Xogenex, Intrexon’s synthetic biology technology is used in multiple gene- and cell-therapy candidates. Three clinical trials are under way, and up to 10 more could begin this year, the firm says. Separately, Intrexon President Geno Germano, who was hired from Pfizer less than a year ago as CEO-elect, has left the firm.
