Investors bolster 908 Devices

908 Devices, a five-year-old maker of what it calls the first handheld, high-pressure mass spectrometer, has raised $20 million from investors including Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Schlumberger, and Tao Capital Partners. The funding will advance 908’s handheld device as well as a larger, rugged spectrometer for applied markets and its ZipChip, used in protein analysis. CEO Kevin J. Knopp says the funding will also enable the firm to “forge ahead into unchartered territories.”
